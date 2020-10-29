By Bolaji Okunola

Newly unveiled Odion Ighalo 02 Arena in Tolu, Ajegunle, Lagos, has been billed to serve as branch for Paddysco Sports Academy.

Founder of the academy, Peter Okerere revealed formal agreement has been reached to make the new edifice an home ground for interested lad willing to join the enviable academy.

Okereke in a chat with DailySun Sports, stated despite having training centres and branches in locations like Festac, Ikorodu, Lekki, Ota, Abuja and Kogi, the academy has come to stay in Ajegunle, a town known for producing best legs in Nigeria football history.

” I’m happy to announced we now have a branch in Ajegunle area of Lagos. It’s a dream come true to have a training center in an environment which has produced unlimited soccer icon.

” I realized this step is a means of taking sports development to another level base on the world class facilities and artificial grasses that will prepare the lad for global challenges. With the Odion Ighalo 02 Arena now officially commissioned, members of the public in Ajegunle and environs can now register their kids and teens to enjoy the Paddysco sports academy packages,” he stated.

