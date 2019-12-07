Bolaji Okunola

Founder, Paddysco Sports Academy, Peter Okereke, has revealed plans to take his academy to enviable heights next year.

The academy, whose focus is to identify, nurtured and manage young sports enthusiast from age six and above, is fully affiliated and endorsed by the Lagos State Football Association.

Okereke, from the academy base in House 2, 112 Road B close, Festac Town, Lagos, opened up on positive changes that will be witness by members of the academy.

He said: “It will be a 2020 for quantum leap! Seeing ourselves in a strong pedestrian of becoming a great football academy, we intend to boost our performances in the areas of more sophisticated sporting drills, which includes technical and tactical behavioural and attitudinal trainings, healthy lifestyle and safety in sports trainings and others. We will also be expanding our sports activities on offer, upgrading trainings in swimming and table tennis to become major sports in the academy.

“We shall hold our now, much sought-after and tantalising sports fiesta and awards for 2019 in the month of November. This annual event of the academy has generated a lot of interest from all and sundry. Plans are already on ground for a more robust and grand sports fiesta come 2020.

“Paddysco sports academy, in conjunction with a highly experienced firm, Simsid Tours and Travels, has arranged a summer football training and tour in Dubai. This trip will provide the team with ample opportunity to travel and compete against sport teams from another country, as well as creating indelible positive memories and lifestyle experiences for participants” Okereke said.