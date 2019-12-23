Henry Uche
A tax, audit and advisory firm, Pedabo professional services has engaged its employees in sporting activities as a way of boosting bonding and encourage team spirit among members of staff.
The activities which took place in Lagos recently was marked with different games including football, chess, Monopoly, volleyball, Scrabble among others.
Speaking with newsmen, the Head of Human Resources & administration, Oluwatobi Amisu said the annual event was designed to give staff time to relax, unwind and have fun, stating that all work and no play make a worker suffer inertia.
He added that Team Ajibade fashina won the first position, Team Killian Khanoba/Bunmi Kuteyi took the second place while Team Albert Folorunsho came third in football competition with each team given a customised cup and medals accordingly.
Leave a Reply