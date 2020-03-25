Ngozi Nwoke

A seven day pain-free campaign was recently held in Anambra state and across six major cities in Nigeria by Dexa Medica, manufacturers of Boska pain reliever. The event, which was tagged “Boska pain-free day,” held across seven major cities in Nigeria such as; Anambra, Gombe, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo and Sokoto, was geared towards ensuring that Nigerians live in good health and wellness by providing them a fast pain relief drug to relieve them of pains.

The Country Brand Manager, Dexa Medica Nigeria Business, Mr Ololade Jesufemi, said that the campaign was a consumer experience moving train that touched seven states of the country, envisioned with the aim to create the awareness that pain can kill faster than the actual illness if adequate measures are not taken, adding that there is a limited time to which the human body can endure pain.

“The seven day Boska pain-free campaign, which took place across seven states, aimed at providing free health care services to people of the states. And, also to educate and enlighten them on how to use the Boska pain relief drug in order to avoid an overdose or drug abuse.

“The campaign has positively impacted and improved the wellbeing of the beneficiaries. We want people to know that pain of any form should not be endured because there is limit to which the human body can contain pain.”

In addition, free public education on how to live healthy living, as well as providing free health checks such as: optical services, blood pressure, BMI were held.

Also, Brand Executive, South East and South South region, Mr Uche Aghado, said, “the campaign was carried out for participants for them to feel and experience good health, which is what Boska is all about.

He stated that beneficiaries were very excited to partake in the free medical checkups offered by Boska while noting that the main objective was to promote a pain-free living and healthy life.

“This is one of the best campaigns organised by Dexa Medica, and we are deeply excited that the purpose was achieved as is basically to promote a pain-free living in the states. Onitsha is particularly known as the commercial hub of the East, with almost 80 per cent traders on a daily basis.

“You can imagine the amount of pains they experience due to hard labour and stress. Most of the participants are traders who use Boska pain relief and they all attested to it. Even our competitors participated and bought the drugs,” he said.