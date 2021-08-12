From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) has expressed shock over the death of Captain Idahosa “Hosa” Wells Okunbo, describing the pain of his death as piercing.

Okunbo, a billionaire and philanthropist, died at the age of 63 in London where he travelled to receive treatment for cancer.

Senator Urhoghide, in a statement in Benin, said that with his death, Edo State and the nation have lost a business guru and philanthropist, illustrious son and patriot.

He described Captain Hosa as he was fondly called as not only a blessing to Edo State and Nigeria but to humanity.

According to him, ‘his death undoubtedly came as a rude shock. The pain of his death is piercing, and the vacuum created by his demise would be difficult to fill.

‘He was a dependable friend, brother, an astute businessman, philanthropist, a man of peace and was firmly loved by his people.

‘The people have lost a committed giver, consummate businessman. We will continue to remember him especially his contributions to humanity”.

‘On behalf of the good people of Edo South senatorial zone, I commiserate with his immediate family, loved ones, friends and associates,’ he said.

