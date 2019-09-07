Some people have different expectations regarding marriage. It is not uncommon to hear men and women tell you what they expect from their spouses after they get married.

When you consider how much money, time, emotional and mental energy spent on planning a wedding, it’s only logical that one should expect some major change after the big day. But the inflation of expectations starts long before one is even engaged.

From teenage years, boys and girls are fed with the idea that a romantic partner can make everything right in their lives. These ideas set men and women up to expect too much out of marriage.

Many men and women hold such high expectations for their marriages and are disappointed when these expectations are not met. Some of them shared some of their unrealistic marital expectations with Effects. Hear them:

Yetunde: I thought I would never question getting married

Before I got married four years ago, when I see women complaining about their marriages and husbands, I get angry. I see them as failures because I believed that a woman should do everything to make her marriage work. But today, I have discovered that expecting a woman not to question her marriage is unrealistic.

I have had many moments where I questioned being married to my husband. I now know that questioning your relationship makes it stronger in a way. It makes you embrace your doubts and fears, and facing and overcoming those doubts and fears, makes your marriage stronger. Ignoring any little doubt you have about your marriage only gives that doubt strength.

Adebayo: I had thought our home will always be lovely and clean

This came as a rude shock to me. My wife is a neat freak but these days, our home looks far from clean and lovely. Most times, I get angry with her for failing in her duties but she tells me to do the chores myself because she’s not a machine.

She leaves my clothes where I dump them, ignores my scattered shoes and doesn’t bother to help arrange my things. I didn’t know things would be this way. I have discovered that your instinct to be tidy isn’t going to kick in once you wear a wedding band. If that instinct was never there, it’s not going to pop up over night.

Ogechukwu: I thought my husband would always consider me while taking decisions

I learnt in marriage that this expectation is unrealistic. Before we got married, my husband would do some things before I find out about them and I thought getting married would change that. But I now know that if he didn’t do that before, he’s not going to start to now.

As a woman, you have to make sure that you are content with how much your partner includes you in major decisions before getting married. The wedding may give him a little burst of motivation to consider you more in his decisions, but he will eventually slide back into his old ways. Make sure you are okay with those ways.

Martins: I thought I would always be happy as a married man

Having been married for over eight years, I have learnt that marriage will not always make you happy. I now know that I am responsible for my happiness. Many people go into marriage thinking that their happiness lie in the hands of their spouses, but this is unrealistic.

You still need to pursue your goals, nurture your friendships, keep up spiritual religious practices that are important to you and do all the things you have always done to feel happy. Your happiness should come from within married or not.

Irene: I thought marriage makes you bond with your spouse every day

Before I got married, I thought my husband and I would bond and be in love every day. Sometimes, I think something is wrong with me when we are not connecting at all emotionally. But after being married for six years, I can say that no couple can feel in love all the time. That’s unrealistic.

There were times when life is demanding your attention in areas outside my relationship and I am not at all in tune to my partner’s moods or needs. I have learnt not to freak out and think my marriage is doomed when this happens. I flow with the tide and we are better off for it.

Felix: I thought marriage would make our sex life better

Before marriage, we had great sex and I thought it would always be like that when we get married. I have been married for five years and I tell you that I am getting the opposite of my expectations.

Life as a married man is full of tons of stress, responsibilities and unexpected challenges that can make you transfer more into your practical mind than your emotional one.

Sometimes you barely have enough time to do the physical act of sex and you certainly don’t always have the time to get into an emotional state before it.

Ndubuisi: I thought life would be more stable after marriage

I thought that getting married at the time I did would make my life more stable. Nobody told me that marriage and its many challenges would create more instability in my life.

Ideally, men and women in relationships should have always had one another’s back, long before getting married. Through one another’s support, you should have started making life feel more stable a long time before tying the knot.

I have learnt that if your life didn’t feel stable before getting married, it won’t miraculously start to feel stable after. Marriage takes a lot from you. It’s hard work to keep your relationship with your wife going.

Jennifer: I thought marriage would make our relationship stronger

After having this marriage expectation dashed, I can say that your relationship’s strength has nothing to do with being married. If your relationship was strong going into marriage, then it can be a strong marriage. If your relationship was weak going into marriage, marriage will not strengthen it. In fact, marriage will highlight the weaknesses you and your spouse have.

Edwin: I thought that I would never feel attracted to anyone else

I believed the ridiculous idea that if you are attracted to somebody else, then that must mean you and your wife weren’t meant to be together. I now know better.

I have been attracted to many women after I married my wife five years ago and that doesn’t make a bad husband, it just shows, I am human.

Josephine: I thought my husband would be my perfect caretaker

I had thought that if I was sick, depressed, unemployed, grieving, my husband will be your perfect caretaker, but this is not my reality. He is a good man but he’s only human and can’t care for him the way I want him to.

Sometimes, he feels selfish and wants to go out with his friends rather than stay home and nurse me. At other times, he prepares me food but does it with a little attitude. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t love me. It just means he isn’t some robot who can sacrifice his own happiness, 100 percent, to take care of somebody else and neither can I too.

John: I thought both of us will be more mature after marriage

My wife got married in our late twenties and I thought that we would both mature with our marriage. But I have discovered that marriage doesn’t give you patience, wisdom, and humility. Making a relationship work can cultivate those traits slowly over time. But getting married doesn’t suddenly mean you just have those traits. If you were immature before you got married you will still be immature in marriage unless you do the work to change that.