According to Buba Galadima, a people deserve the government they get. Asked to comment on the role of the opposition in holding government accountable, he quipped: “Beyond the talking, you want me to lead a protest. We told the masses that if they vote for this man, they would cry with tears and they elected to vote for him. So, why don’t you allow them to bear the brunt? They have been told times without number the evils of these people and that they should never trust them with anything. Now, they have seen with their own eyes and they can feel it in their bodies. We in the opposition have never failed in our responsibility to tell Nigerians of the evils of these people. “Let me tell you, Nigerians have not yet seen anything. These people have no sympathy or empathy. They have no regard for human feeling. There is more hardship coming on their way. Be- fore now, I used to pay N80,000 monthly as electricity bill. Now, I will have to make provision for N250,000 in a two-bedroom house because of the new tariff. With this trend, small-scale business owners will be out of job. The man has devalued naira through the backdoor.

“I don’t want to be quoted as a PDP, but as a private citizen. PDP doesn’t know anything about opposition. It has never been in the opposition. So, they don’t know how to fight opposition. They have always been in power. I don’t think they know how to play opposition politics because they never lived in denial. They have never been in opposition, so, they don’t know how to do opposition.” But the Lagos State Spokesperson for the APC, Seye Oladejo, in a quick response, said: “The stunted opposition ought to bury its head in shame for the mess it created that continues to pose enormous challenge to our government. Nigerians cannot easily forget the unfortunate years of the locust.” Absolving the Buhari administration of allegations of insensitivity, he added: “The APC-led Federal Government cannot possibly take the people for granted. Over time, the issue of subsidy has become a thorn in the flesh of successive governments in Nigeria. It has become a conduit pipe for corruption to enrich a few Nigerians to the disadvantage of our teeming populace. “We should commend the Buhari administration for having the political will to block this drain on our collective patrimony. The present global economic challenge as occasioned by the pandemic couldn’t have been anticipated. As much as the present administration remains compassionate, the present economic reality is that it is unsustainable to maintain the subsidy regime. “The government is not unmindful of the challenge the removal will pose to the masses, hence measures are being put in place to ameliorate this. The directive for the release of the N2.3 trillion stimulus funds that will create millions of jobs is a measure in the right direction. “It’s also reassuring that the resources saved from the subsidy removal will be deployed to the provision of infrastructural development across the country. The integrity and transparency of PMB certainly give some comfort. As the government continues to work hard to provide succour, the present pain can only be temporary.” Meanwhile, Comrade Mark Adebayo, one of the co-spokesperson of the Conference of Political Parties (CUPP lamented that the civil society had lost its relevance. “It is very unfortunate that the civil society is losing the vibrancy of the Gani Fawehinmi era, it is losing the vibrancy of Beko/ Kuti era, losing the vibrancy of Aka Bashorun era, losing the vibrancy of Tai Solarin era. We have to concede the fact that a lot still needs to be done. Civil society is dying down and we cannot al- low that. We have allowed this government to get away with so many things. And we need to provide leadership for the Nigerian people. But to call a protest now, you need to do your home- work very well because you don’t want to go to the street and find yourself alone.”