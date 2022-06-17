From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

“I actually saw death several times. When people say they saw death, I never believed that. But when I saw that like four times in Sahara and Mali I now believe death exists.

“God just wants to keep me alive that is why death did not take me. But one thing I said to myself was that whatever it took I would not quit.”

That is the account of Kunle Adeyanju. The Offa, Kwara State-born rode bike from London, United Kingdom, to Lagos, Nigeria. In all, he covered 12,000 kilometres in “just” 41 days. He started the record-breaking adventure on April 19, 2022 and arrived Nigeria on May 29.

It was quiet a feat! The Rotary Club International would not let this go unnoticed. It promptly rose to the occasion, and it was a grand one. So, when Adeyanju recently visited Kwara State, it turned out to be a carnival-like ceremony.

Rotarians trooped out to receive and honour the London-Lagos biker, their own. He actually did them proud and for projecting Rotary to the world in the course of his journey.

Adeyanju admitted: “The adventure was tortuous and risky. I cheated death during the 41-day travel six times.” He did appreciate the efficacies of prayers: “But the truth remains that the Sahara is not forgiving.”

His challenges included but not limited to the 0 degree temperature in Europe alongside heavy winds encountered. He traversed through 13 countries and 42 cities.

He volunteered: “Doing this was basically to achieve two purposes of raising awareness of end polio message by seeing how we can see the level of vaccines acceptance. The second objective was to raise fund.

“For me the two had been accomplished because everybody is now aware of polio. Polio has got a renewed drive as we have the vaccines to end the virus. I am very happy that the message has taken a global dimension.”

Adeyanju said the trip exposed him to the true African story: “This is contrary to the ways Africans are viewed in some parts of the world. Africans are exceptionally good people, hence the need for all to start preaching and telling the story of the good Africa people.

“Africans are generous, great, hospitable and friendly people. It is indeed a land of diversity where one truly experiences what it means to have a sense of belonging.”

President of Presidents of Rotary Clubs in the state, Otunba Rich Oladele, said: “He (Adeyanju) has written the name of Nigeria on global map and in the Guinness Book of Records. He is a member of Rotary Club International.”

Other personalities presented at the event included Col. Theophilus Bamigboye (retd), Dolu Oyeyiola, and Ayodeji Olagunju.

The biker was in his hometown, Offa, on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was honoured by Olofa of Offa, Oba Muhammed Mufutau Gbadamosi Ajagungbade l, as Are Aniyikaye. He had earlier visited his alma mater, Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, to associate with the school alumni association and encourage students to be focused on their set goals and objectives.

Adeyanju’s next adventure: “I will be riding from Lagos to Israel, then through Asia. Basically, I will be heading to the Tibetan Plateau. There, I am going to ride to Everest Base Camp. From Everest Base Camp, I want to attempt to climb Mount Everest.”

