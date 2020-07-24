Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to residents to exercise patience and bear the discomfort that will be experienced from the six-month partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, which starts tonight.

He said the closure of the 11.8km bridge, the busiest in the State, was inevitable, following physical deterioration observed on the structure after an integrity test conducted by the Federal Government.

The closure of the bridge, Sanwo-Olu said, will bring about pain, but the governor said the development was necessary to prevent disaster that may result from the total collapse of the infrastructure. He promised that men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would constantly be on the road with their Federal counterparts to ensure seamless movement of vehicles during the period.

Sanwo-Olu spoke, yesterday, while receiving the new Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos, Commodore Olusegun Ogungbemide, in a courtesy visit at the State House in Marina.

The FRSC chief was accompanied on the visit by the Lagos Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Adeyinka Ayinla.

Sanwo-Olu said government had carried out improvement work on alternative routes mapped out for diversions, while observing that vehicular movements on the Third Mainland Bridge would be disrupted by 25 per cent of its regular traffic.