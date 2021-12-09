From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Eight countries have expressed interest to participate in the forthcoming 43rd Kaduna international trade fair scheduled to hold at the fair’s complex located at Km 4, Kaduna-Zaria highway between Friday, February 25th to Sunday, March 6th, 2022.

Companies from Pakistan, Morocco, India, Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Mali and Niger Republic are expected to showcase their products and services to potential buyers during the two weeks heavy business engagements.

Briefing the journalists ahead of the event in Kaduna on Thursday, 1st Deputy President and Chairman Trade Fair Main Organising Committee, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), Ishaya Idi said, arrangements have been concluded to have a hitch-free annual event.

According to Ishaya, the theme for the fair which is “Restrategising Nigeria’s Economic for Global Competitiveness”, was chosen to align KADCCIMA with the effort of the Nigerian government in revamping the dwindling economy to compete favourably with the outside world.

“Recently, the Nigerian economy has faced several challenges from dwindling value of naira to the high inflation rate, unemployment, insecurity among others which government is doing everything economically possible to see that this continuous slide is averted.

“As part of our preparations for the fair, we have made contacts with both traditional and potential exhibitors that are mostly industrialists, manufacturers, producers, fabricators, distributors and marketers within and outside the country.

“We have also contacted policymakers, federal and states chambers of commerce, NIPC, trade and Investment Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Mission abroad, foreign missions in Nigeria, NACCIMA etc to partner with us in the promotion of the fair”, he said.

Some of the lineup for the 10-day event include an official opening, seminar, a business roundtable on the blue economy, students engagement among others.

