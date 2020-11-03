Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a grant agreement of two million dollars to further support Pakistan’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and improve emergency response, an official said.

The Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Islamabad.

The grant agreement was signed by Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yang Xiaohong.

The grant proceeds, made available from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, will be used to build resilience and capacity of frontline health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Health workers will be provided with personal protective and waste management equipment, testing kits and diagnostic reagents, air purifying respirators, laboratory and general medical supplies.

Ahmed appreciated ADB for a remarkable role in supporting Pakistani government’s targeted efforts towards mitigating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19.

Xiaohong said that the ADB will continue to work closely with the government of Pakistan and development partners to assist Pakistan in sustaining the gains made in combating the pandemic.

Pakistan needs to maintain its strong efforts to contain the pandemic through robust prevention and control measures as well as by ensuring the provision of essential medical and emergency healthcare facilities, considering the recent increase in the infection rates, she added. (Xinhua/NAN)