Pakistan: Baloch National Movement to hold protest in UK, South Korea against Pak ‘atrocities’

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Baloch National Movement (BNM), a Pakistani political party, has finalised plans to hold series of protest in major cities in the United Kingdom (UK) and South Korea.

The move, according to the Asian News International (ANI), is to draw the attention of the world to atrocities allegedly perpetuated by Pakistan in Balochistan and the illegal occupation of Balochistan.

ANI reported that as part of the international campaign, different zones of the Baloch National Movement planned to protest internationally, with protest holding in London and Busan, South Korea.

BNM disclosed on Twitter that the protest will take place in front of the British Prime Minister’s Residence at 10, Downing Street, London, on March 27.

BNM further said the protest is also against the recent enforced disappearances of Baloch activists from Balochistan and the extradition of Hafeez Baloch from the UAE.

It urged all Baloch activists and human rights activists in the UK to join the protest between 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

In a similar move, the BNM has said it will hold the protest at Biff Square, Busan, on March 27.

In October 2021, BNM organised the protest in Belfield city of Germany, in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Busan, South Korea.