Pakistan on Friday dispatched humanitarian assistance and relief goods through a special flight to the flood-affected people of eastern Afghanistan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister, Bilawal Zardari said before the flight’s departure that the relief efforts were a humble testament to the fraternal bonds that existed between the people of Pakistan and people of Afghanistan.

Zardari said the relief assistance included tents, blankets, clothing items, cooking oil and sugar.

He said Pakistan shared the grief of the Afghan people and stood in solidarity with them in these difficult times.

He urged the international community to step up its relief efforts to support the Afghans who had suffered from one calamity after another.

“The international community cannot abandon the people of Afghanistan in these difficult times,’’ Zardari added. (Xinhua/NAN)