Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Pakistani authorities to fast-tracked the process of repatriating Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif from London.

Nawaz has been in London since November 2019 on medical grounds.

The prime minister who issued the directive during a Cabinet meeting, urged the relevant authorities to pursue the matter vigorously.

A cabinet member told Dawn that although the government had already sent a request to the British government for the PML-N leader’s repatriation, it would have to send a fresh application.

He said besides a normal application, a formal request for Nawaz’s extradition would also be made.

“Although we have no extradition treaty with the United Kingdom, wanted people can be repatriated under special arrangements as we had also handed over some people to the UK,” the cabinet member said.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) came down heavily on the Imran Khan-led government that it allowed former Sharif to go abroad without informing it.

IHC said it was up to the government to take steps to ensure the latter’s return to the country.

Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar had told a bench comprising Justices Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani that Pakistan’s Foreign Office implemented the court-issued non-bailable arrest warrants without delay through the Pakistan High Commission in the UK on Sept. 17, as reported by Geo News.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in a money laundering case at the Lahore High Court.

According to Gulf News, NAB officials took him into custody from the premises after his bail plea was rejected on account of alleged money-laundering and maintaining assets beyond known sources of income. (ANI/NAN)