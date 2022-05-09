From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has said Pakistan has dropped further on the list of countries in terms of protection of journalists.

According to the report released by RSF in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day, Pakistan has fallen by 12 places to 157 out of 180 countries.

“In 2021, Pakistan was ranked 145 on the list of the Paris-based media watchdog.

“Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) expressed concern about the worsening press freedom in the country, Geo News reported,” Asian News International reported.

Asian News International also reported that CPNE President, Kazim Khan, said that one can disagree with the editorial policy, however, no one can impose their decision on an institution.

Karachi Press Club President, Fazil Jamili, also said freedom of expression will be protected by putting personal interests above everything.

