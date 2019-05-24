Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Officials of Pension Alliance Limited (PAL Pension) stormed University of Abuja (UniAbuja), last week, to educate the students on the importance of working and saving for retirement.

As part of strategy, they went along with music star, Ice Prince and Laura Ikeji, so they could get the full attention of young students, especially those with interest in music and fashion.

Head of Brand Management and Corporate Communications, Summisola Mark-Okoma, said in his remarks that available indications confirmed that most Nigerians never planned for their old age, hence the need to sensitise the youths on the benefit of retirement savings.

He said they added UniAbuja to its youths focused platform, “Next U”, because of its desire to educate and sensitise students on the need to avert financial crisis and poverty in old age.

He explained that “Next U” was a Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) initiative that focused on providing knowledge and guidance for unleashing the potential of the young people on career, finance, entrepreneurship/technology,

new media, entertainment and life choices.

Aside the practical based tutorials, some of the students participated in a competition called “sell yourself”, where displayed their potentials. Cash and other fantastic prizes were given to outstanding students.

Nigerian music star, Ice Prince Zamani, spoke to the students on importance of self determination and hard work for career accomplishment. He advised the students to always have a goal and be determined to achieve it irrespective of challenges that might come along the way.

He encouraged the students to always support each other. “Collaboration is very important in whatever thing you have chosen for yourself. Healthy collaboration would fasten your career journey,” he said.

Some of the students who spoke to journalists confessed that the programme was an eye opener for them, because they were exposed to useful knowledge for life and career accomplishment.

They confessed that the programme succeeded in changing their thoughts and that they would not only work hard but also save for retirement.

A 200 level student, Joy Adeh, said she was already into business, that she sell goods and study at same time, but it have never occurred to her that one can start saving for pension while still in school.

She added: “It has given serious reorientation. Henceforth, I will begin pension savings, so that I don’t become a liability to my people at old age.

A 100 level student, Joseph Aghast, said he has chosen a career in music industry, and he, daily, look up to people like Ice Prince for guidance.

He promised to commit himself to any cause that would improve his skills and knowledge of the music industry, thus making himself, his family, Nigeria and Africa proud.