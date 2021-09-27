Top-tier Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria, PAL Pensions, has announced the launch of Fund VI, the sixth investment fund for its Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders as a recent addition to the multi-fund structure, in a bid to diversify its customers’ investment options.

Fund VI is part of the multi-fund structure, a framework that aligns the age and risk profile of RSA holders with multiple fund types designed to cater to various investor requirements. The multi-fund structure, especially with the addition of the new fund, also seeks to enable contributors to have better participation in the management of their funds.

The launch of Fund VI signals PAL Pensions’ commitment to promoting innovation, improving customer experience and demonstrating industry best practice. Fund VI is a non-interest Fund regulated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for contributors who want their funds to be invested in non-interest bearing and ethical instruments.

The Managing Director of Pal Pensions, Funso Doherty, said that the company is a firm believer in value creation for its stakeholders, especially its customers. According to him, “At PAL Pensions, we firmly believe in the importance of delivering top-tier experience to our customers through the deliberate pursuit of investment and operational excellence. Our recent launch of Fund VI is another example of this. Using cutting edge technology, it is delivered through several digital channels to facilitate an optimal experience and ease of access for our esteemed clients.”

PenCom regulations ensure that Fund VI is carefully managed and invested to prevent destruction or loss. On this, the PAL Pensions boss stated that prudent management aligns perfectly with PAL’s investment philosophy.

“Our Investment Philosophy is premised on reliably providing our customers with secure funds post-retirement, to help them enjoy a decent standard of living. PAL ensures that contributions are well managed and grown to achieve a competitive rate of return in the medium to long term. We are always mindful of the risk tolerance of Pension Funds, and I believe this is one of the many reasons why RSA holders should switch to PAL,” Doherty said.

PAL Pensions has several digital channels to ease the pension experiences of its customers. Some of the products include the PAL Padi – a digital buddy considered one of the leaders in the industry that can handle all pension-related concerns via SMS, Telegram, or WhatsApp; and a mobile app customised to monitor and manage customers’ pension accounts on the go, amongst others.

