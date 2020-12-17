From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Suspected hoodlums have reportedly burned down the palace of an Edo traditional ruler, the Enogie of Ukhiri, His Royal Highness, Godwin Aigbe.

It was gathered that the incident which occured on Tuesday in Ukhiri Community, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, left some of the inherited artefects and age long traditional items in the palace completely burnt.

Investigation indicate that the Edo traditional ruler has been having serious running battle with some persons lately.

HRH Aigbe, speaking with newsmen in the wake of the incident, said that he was almost killed an attack last year, but that his life had been spared by God.

The royal alleged that persons identified in the 2019 attack are also involved in setting his palace on fire.

He indicated that an official report has been lodged with the police authorities for Investigation .

The Edo traditional ruler appealed to the police to ensure that all those identifed in the arson attack are arrested and brought to justice.

Puzzled by the frequent attacks and the threats to his life, HRH Aigbe said he became the Enogie of Ukhiri by premogeniture.

On, December 16, 2019, Edo traditional ruler had been attacked by suspected assassins and was in a coma for two months.

Since his recovery from that attack, the Enogie had not been resident at the palace.

A few days ago, the traditional ruler had reportedly mobilised labourers to clear and renovate the palace for his return so that he could celebrate this year’s annual Ugie ceremony; that was until it set ablaze by the unidentified hoodlums.