The militant Palestinian Hamas organisation fired more rockets at Israel late Saturday, according to the Israeli military.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed this in a tweet.

“After threatening to fire rockets at Tel Aviv, Hamas has fired a heavy barrage of rockets from Gaza into central & southern Israel,” the IDF tweeted.

Hamas had announced earlier that would fire rockets at Tel Aviv from midnight [2100 GMT].

Earlier Saturday, Palestinian militants had already fired rockets three times in quick succession at the greater Tel Aviv area.

In Tel Aviv’s neighbouring city of Ramat Gan, a man died when a rocket hit him.

Israel’s air force subsequently destroyed a 14-storey tower block in the Gaza Strip where media companies such as the Associated Press had their offices.