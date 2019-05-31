A Palestinian man was shot dead by police after attacking two Israelis with a knife in Jerusalem’s Old City, police said on Friday.

A man aged around 50 was seriously injured in the attack near Damascus Gate while a man aged around 18 had minor injuries when he was attacked near the Jewish Quarter of the Old City, according to emergency services.

Such acts of violence by Palestinians against Israelis have become common in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 2015.

A 16-year-old was shot dead by Israeli security forces and another Palestinian was seriously injured near Bethlehem, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah.

According to Palestinian media reports, the two had been attempting to cross the border wall between the West Bank and Israel in order to reach Jerusalem.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli army referred any request for comment to the border police, who have yet to respond to dpa.

(dpa/NAN)

