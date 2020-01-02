A Palestinian teenager was on Thursday shot by Israeli soldiers as he allegedly attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The incident took place at the Gush Etzion Junction, a crossroad in a major settlement bloc in South of the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Israeli army said the suspect tried to stab Israeli soldiers at a bus stop, but was however, neutralized.

Israeli media reported that the suspect, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, sustained light-to-medium wounds, and was arrested and taken to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment.

Palestinians have carried occasional lone-wolf attacks since 2015. At least 60 Israelis have been killed in these stabbing, shooting, and car-ramming attacks over the past four years.

Israeli forces have killed at least 260 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the same time period.(Xinhua/NAN)