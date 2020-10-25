Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

With reports of hoodlum on rampage breaking into government stores and warehouse ransacking and taking share from the COVID 19 Palliative across the country, in Gombe the state government has tighten security around the central store housing the foodstuff provided by the Federal Government (FG) for onward distribution as palliative to the vulnerable and less-privilege in the state.

The FG had through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, in August presented the palliative to Gombe state government. Presenting the foodstuff to the governor in Gombe, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, stated that the palliative was meant for the poor and vulnerable persons affected by the measures taken to stem the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The state commissioner for special duties Mr. Mela Audu Nunghe, who is also the secretary of the committee on palliative confirmed to our correspondent that items being protected in the store are foodstuff meant for palliative and other government properties, like fertilizers and others. He said the committee which is being chaired by the Emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, was awaiting approval for the distribution of the palliative.

“We have since distributed the first and second parts of the palliative to people it was meant for. What we have now is the 3rd phase which is planned, you know it is not something that you go and distribute, it requires planning so we are at the stage of getting approval for the distribution of the 3rd phase,” the commissioner told Daily Sun on phone while he assured that the distribution would soon commence.

A group of police, army and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen stationed at the main entrance of the store in Gombe metropolis.