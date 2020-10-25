Magnus Eze, Enugu

There was pandemonium in the new layout axis of Enugu, yesterday, following attempt by a large number of youths to invade Queens School, Enugu, in search of the COVID-19 palliatives.

No fewer than two persons reportedly lost their lives in the process as armed soldiers brought in to protect the boarding students and the school fired shots.

The whole of Nkponkiti, Presidential Road, Obiagu Road and parts of Uwani felt the impact of the confusion following the tensed atmosphere in those places.

Sunday Sun gathered that one of the victims was a 100-level student of Enugu State University of Science and Technology who tried to gain entrance into the school premises.

The Enugu State government had actually stored the COCAVID palliatives at the girls’ school but the items were said to have long been distributed to the local government areas.

However, the rumour had made the rounds in Enugu on Saturday morning that the State COVID-19 palliatives were allegedly being stocked at Queen’s Secondary School Enugu.

Therefore, the youths gathered at the school but the armed security forces did not allow them entry which led to the death of one and many others injured.