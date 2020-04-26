Nigeria’s lexicon has elongated, with the recent introduction of two words, lockdown and palliative, no thanks to the rampaging coronavirus, alias COVID-19, pandemic.

In a bid to stem the frightening spread of the virus, government put in place some measures including lockdown, which has assumed notoriety, whereby people are required to maintain social distancing and avoid crowded gatherings. People are also to wash and sanitise their hands, and wear face masks.

Many other countries introduced similar measures but trust Nigerians, everything about us is usually ‘one kind’. We or minimally to observe the measures, claiming hunger is killing us. That has obviously led to avoidable deaths in the hands If overzealous security operatives, who have killed more people, enforcing the lockdown than coronavirus they are protecting us from did. We would rather ask for palliatives and get swindled in the end.

Tell me nothing about palliatives; it is mere euphemism for thievery in high places. Or have you not heard how even repatriated Abacha’s loot has been used to make life better for poor Nigerians? And have you seen any such beneficiary?

A person in the grave does not know hunger. Maybe, that’s the panacea some people want. I wish they could have their way without compromising the lives of those who want to live. Government did not lock up anybody; coronavirus did; it is still stalking the streets like the devil looking for whom to devour. I know the hunger, I feel the hunger like all of us but truly, it is stupid to expect our thieving, fumbling leaders to give anybody palliatives or whatever so-called. To me, the meagre handouts in front of camera is enlarged deception. I would rather they deploy the so-called palliatives to revamping our health sector, build more testing centres, acquire more PPE and testing kits instead of this palpable display of treachery on national television.

That is why I doff my hat for Yoweri Museveni, long time president of Uganda for a trending post he reportedly made or to whomever crafted the timeless truth, warning people against misbehaving during this COVID-19 period.

The post read: “God has a lot of work; He has the whole world to look after. He cannot just be here in Uganda (Nigeria) looking after idiots…”

*In a war situation, nobody asks anyone to stay indoors; you stay indoors by choice. In fact, if you have a basement, you hide there for as long as hostilities persist.

*During a war, you don’t insist on your freedom; you willingly give it up in exchange for survival.

*During a war, you don’t complain of hunger; you bear hunger and pray that you live to eat again.

*During a war, you don’t argue about opening your business; you close your shop (if you have the time) and run for your life. You pray to outlive the war so that you can return to your business (that’s if it has not been looted or destroyed by mortar fore).

*During a war, you are thankful to God for seeing another day in the land of the living.

*During a war, you don’t worry about your children not going to school; you pray that the government does not forcefully enlist them as soldiers to be trained in the school premises now turned military depot.

*The world is currently in a state of war. A war without guns and bullets. A war without human soldiers. A war without borders. A war without cease-fire agreements. A war without a war room. A war without sacred zones.

*The army in this war is without mercy. It is without any milk of human kindness. It is indiscriminate – it has no respect for children, women, or places of worship. This army is not interested in spoils of war. It has no intention of regime change. It is not concerned about the rich mineral resources underneath the earth. It is not even interested in religious, ethnic or ideological hegemony. Its ambition has nothing to do with racial superiority. It is an invisible, fleet-footed, and ruthlessly effective army.

*Its only agenda is a harvest of death. It is only satiated after turning the world into one big death field. Its capacity to achieve its aim is not in doubt. Without ground, amphibious and aerial machines, it has bases in almost every country of the world. Its movement is not governed by any war convention or protocol. In short, it is a law unto itself. It is coronavirus. Also known as COVID-19 (because it announced its destructive presence and intention in the year of our Lord 2019).

*Thankfully, this army has a weakness and it can be defeated. It only requires our collective action, discipline and forbearance. COVID-19 cannot survive social and physical distancing. It only thrives when you confront it. It capitulates in the face of collective social and physical distancing. It bows before good personal hygiene. It is helpless when you take your destiny in your own hands by keeping them sanitised as often as possible.

*This is not a time to cry about bread and butter like spoilt children. After all, the Holy Book tells us that man shall not live by bread alone. Let’s obey and follow the instructions of the authorities. Let’s flatten the COVID-19 curve. Let’s exercise patience. In no time, we shall regain our freedom, enterprise and socialising.

I salute Your Excellency, Museveni. That is the gaskiya of the matter. The government did not create lockdown; coronavirus did. Wheather lockdown or lockup, let us endure for the moment and obey all the rules. Or do you have credible alternative?

God will surely show us mercy and take away this ‘spiritual’ sickness of Egypt, especially from those that run to Goshen.

The return of Ikedi Ohakim

Erstwhile governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, is reportedly under pressure to join the Senator Hope Uzodinma-led government.

The Okohia, Isiala Mbano political chieftain is a close friend of Governor Uzodinma, who is interested in wooing him to his side to help give his government much desired credibility and stability.

The controversial circumstances that brought Uzodinma to power is yet to abate and it is only reasonable to expect that Ohakim, who still wields huge influence across the political spectrum of the state could help dissipate some of that misgiving.

What people should realise is that there cannot be two governors in Imo State and since the Supreme Court has pronounced Uzodinma governor, there is no need to cry over spilt milk, as that would be fruitless.

It is time to rebuild Imo from the Rochas Okorocha locust years. To do this, all men of goodwill must raise their hands to be counted in Uzodinma’s support. This includes the immediate past governor Emeka Ihedioha, who bequitted himself well during his short spell in Douglas House. The worst mistake Uzodinma would make is to assume a victor’s mentality or court Ihedioha’s enmity. Ihedioha too should show maturity and dignify himself by accepting his fate as an act of God.

Ohakim is friends with both men and can be instrumental to bringing the gentlemen to the same page. His groundswell popularity lies in his ability to separate politics from relationship.

Perhaps, his only moment of bitterness was the manner he was blackmailed out of office. However, fate dealt him some kind measure, as barely months after he left government, the people began to rue for him but it was too late. We still remember the song, ‘ikiri ka onye oshi nma’. This was accentuated when Fr. Ejike Mbaka, one of the proponents of the blackmail against Ohakim, openly confessed that it was all a evil scheme perpetrated against an innocent man. What better vindication could Ohakim get than that?

Those pushing him to team up with Uzodinma are not making any mistake. He could be a bridge builder to peace between Uzodinma and Ihedioha and the political divide in the state as well as whisper some nice ideas into the govetnor’s ears to recover Imo from Okorocha’s locust army of rape and loot.

Ohakim was close enough to Ihedioha and was already on ground to assist the administration in several areas before darkness fell at noon.

It would be a deft political maneuvering if Ohakim yields to the popular call to join the Uzodinma government in any credible capacity, having not been party to the atrophying brand of politics in Imo.