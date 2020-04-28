Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has lauded the initiative of Ilorin Emirate Palliative Committee for supporting the community with food and other palliative items during the current lockdown.

AbdulRazaq acknowledged the support on Tuesday at the official flag-off of the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable members of the community at the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin.

He said the donation made by some illustrious indigenes of the Emirate was aimed at cushioning the effect of the dreaded global pandemic.

The governor also eulogised the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for initiating the project and providing palliatives to his subjects.

AbdulRazaq assured that his administration would not relent in ameliorating the hardships ocassioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, for instance, that his administration has provided motorcyclists, popularly knowns as “Okada riders” and other transporters with soft loans.

He noted the sector was badly hit with the current lockdown in the state.

He charged members of the public to adhere strictly with the measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus, saying that the use of facemask is compulsory in the state.

The emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari represented by the Balogun Gambari, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo, commended the governor’s effort to tackle the spread of the virus.

The first class traditional ruler also lauded the efforts of the committee for ensuring the success of the programme.

He however called on indigenes of the emirate to do more to promote the development of the state and country at large.

Earlier, the Co-Chairman of Ilorin Emirate Palliative Committee, Alhaji Otta Aliyu-Uthman, said the committee had raised more than N150 million for the intervention project.

Aliyu-Uthman, who is also the National President of the llorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (lEDPU), said the beneficiaries would include indigenes and non-indigenes resident in all the 169 wards of Ilorin Emirate Council.

The chairman commended all the donors for supporting the project and solicited for assistance.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the event was attended by several eminent indigenes of the Emirate from all walks of life. (NAN)