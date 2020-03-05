Following the rising cost of palm oil and the over $500million the Federal Government uses to import the product yearly, OCP Africa Fertiliser Nigeria Limited, yesterday, promised to fund the production of the commodity in Nigeria with a total sum of $85 million

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while signing a co-operation agreement with three Nigerian agencies to enhance the production of palm oil in Nigeria, the Managing Director of OCP Africa, Mohammed Hettiti, identified Nigeria’s tomato as another food crop that has suffered setback in Nigeria.

According to him, the product whose supply is way lesser than the demand is a staple food in most of Nigeria’s soups and stews.

He regretted that as important as the crop is, Nigerian farmers have not given it a priority.

“In order to address these important issues, the co-operation agreement being signed today is the cumulative result of a lot of hard work, research and several co-ordinated efforts between OCP Nigeria and our partners at the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and Institute of Agriculture and Training (IART)…”We would continue working together with our local partners to develop specialty fertilizers for value chain crops across Nigeria,” he said.