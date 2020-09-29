Judex Okoro, Calabar

As part of their drive to diversify the national economy, the National Palm Producers Association of Nigeria has unveiled plans to cultivate five million seedlings.

This was disclosed by a national executive of the association led by Mrs Benedict Ekanem during the election and inauguration of the Cross River State chapter.

Ekanem said most of the oil palm seeds planted have exceeded their productive years and this informed the decision of the association to commence a massive revival of the oil palm sector of the economy.

“Most of the oil palm seeds planted have exceeded their productive years. So right now, we have started by raising nurseries within two to three years and within that time, the industry will be boosted.

“Our target is five million seedlings within the next nine months and by April next year, the nursery will be ready for transplanting.

And before you know it, the oil palm sector of the economy will bounce back”, she said.