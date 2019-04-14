Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An Asaba-based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. John Konyeke, has admonished Christians to imbibe the spirit of service rather than being served as the world celebrates Palm Sunday which symbolizes Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Konyeke who delivered the homily at the maiden mass at the 2,000-capacity church hall of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Asaba, stated that Jesus Christ came into the world to win souls, convert sinners and not to condemn.

According to him, “Our Lord, Jesus Christ did not come to be served but to serve people and lead them to heaven. He did not come to condemn sinners but to forgive them of their sins. So, as Christians, we should live exemplary lives by doing the right things, correct people when they are wrong and make them to see reasons to live good Christian lives.

“Forgive those who wrong you and don’t bear grudges. As we enter the Holy Week, be stronger in your belief; we should pray against those things that are not of God in us and pray for those things that are of God to come out in us.

“Today, in this Lenten season, on this significant Palm Sunday, we triumphantly entered our new Church to celebrate the Holy Mass. The joy of the people of God knew no bound during the triumphant entry and the joy of the parishioners of John Bosco knew no bound today as they also, triumphantly entered their new church.”

Fr. Konyeke paid glowing tribute to the priests who laid the foundation of the new church, and commended the parishioners for their commitment which saw to the building of the new church.

He also thanked the Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese of the Catholic Church for speedily approving the building of the church, observing, “when completed, St. John Bosco Catholic Church will have one of the tallest church buildings in the diocese and will become one of the pilgrimage centres and a landmark in Asaba.

“We thank God for providing for His people the means to build a befitting place of worship for Him. We believe that He will complete the project that He has started to His glory.”