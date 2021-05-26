A palm wine tapper in Abia State has reportedly committed suicide in Abia State. The man whose name was given as Chinwendu Benson is said to be in his 30’s.
The body of the deceased, popularly known as “Igwe de palm wine tapper”, was found danging on a tree in the bush.
When journalists visited the scene of the incident, the body of the palm wine tapper was still hanging on the tree.
Residents said since in Igbo land, committing suicide is sacrilegious, that it will require certain traditional rites to be performed before his body could be brought down for burial.
