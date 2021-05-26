From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A palm wine tapper in Abia State has reportedly committed suicide in Abia State. The man whose name was given as Chinwendu Benson is said to be in his 30’s.

The young man, a native of Umuode, Umuosu Nsulu in Isialangwa North Local Government Area, was reported to have committed suicide in the early hours of yesterday. The body of the deceased, popularly known as “Igwe de palm wine tapper”, was found danging on a tree in the bush.