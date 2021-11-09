Two indigent pupils in Lagos State public schools have been awarded scholarship to further their secondary education at Greensprings Schools by Palton Morgan Holdings.

The Education Report gathered that the two indigent pupils were selected after emerging among the best from test and interview conducted by the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for 50 pupils.

Presenting the scholarship to the two lucky indigent pupils, Group 0perating 0fficer of Palton Morgan Holdings, Mr. Nidal Turjman, said the gesture was part of the firm corporate social responsibility.

Turjman said “This is one of core areas to develop the education sector. We are looking forward to transforming lives and developing the people.

“The performance of the pupils is key to their success in life. It is an opportunity for them to receive quality education.”

One of directors of the construction firm, Delphine Misan, said the board of the construction firm decided to look at scholarship for indigent family in some public schools in Lagos.

Said she: “We are happy to see the children through secondary school. We hope to extend this gesture to students in the university. We are determined to impact on the pupils. The scholarship award also comes with laptop.”

Executive Director of Greensprings Schools, Mrs. Lai Koiki, appealed to other corporate organizations to emulate Palton Morgan Holdings by sponsoring the education of indigent students.

Koiki said Greenspirngs is happy to partner with the firm and that the scholarship will help change the lives of the pupils, families and even the communities.

The Director of Curriculum Department, SUBEB, Mrs. Babs Folashade, lauded the firm for the scholarship award and the donation of two laptops to the pupils. She urged the company to do more by reaching out to other indigent students.

Head of School, Lekki, Mrs. Feyisara Ojugo, appreciated the firm for partnering with Greensprings, stressing “I look forward to further collaboration with Palton Morgan Holdings”.

The two lucky pupils, Karis Agboson, year 5 and Ebere Ayomide, year 7, shared their experiences in their new school and promised to do well and make Palton Morgan, parents and school proud.

The parents, Mrs. Kate Aina and Mr. Isaac Agboson, showered encomium on the construction firm for the scholarship and laptops. Both promised that their wards will take advantage of the scholarship award.

