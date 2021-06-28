By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Chairman, Governing Council, Nigeria Aviation Safety Initiative (NASI), Captain Dung Pam; Chairman, Association of Aviation Ground Handlers (ACHAN), Mr Olaniyi Adigun; and General Manager, Total Nigeria Plc, Mr Rabiu Abdulmutalib, are scheduled to deliver papers at the upcoming League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Conference slated for July 28 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

The League in a statement announcing the conference said that Capt Pam will speak on the topic “Nigeria Airlines: Management, Policy and Regulation”, while Mr Adigun will speak on “Ground Handling in Nigeria: Management, Policy and Regulation”. Abdulmutalib, meanwhile, is set to dissect the topic “Aviation Operations, Jet A1: Challenges and Solutions”.

Major stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation industry are already keying into the conference with the theme “Nigeria Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation”.

While the Ministry of Aviation has indicated interest to be part of the event, all the aviation agencies, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) have equally expressed their desire to be fully involved in the whole arrangements.

Expressing their commitment to the forthcoming event, FAAN Managing Director Capt Rabiu Yadudu said the event is coming at the very right time.

According to Capt Yadudu, ‘the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents annual conference has become a notable rallying point for developing lasting solutions to critical aviation-related challenges in Nigeria and beyond. The theme for this year’s edition, “Nigeria’s aviation industry: Policy, Management and Regulation”, could not have come at a better time. This is because a balanced combination of Policy, Management and Regulation is the most critical ingredient needed to achieve efficiency, productivity and sustainability in the industry.

‘I and my team are definitely looking forward to participating in the conference. See you there,’ Yadudu assured.

Similarly, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has equally endorsed the conference, stating that the Bureau is ready to work with LAAC in that direction.

Speaking on their readiness to be part of the conference, the Commissioner/CEO of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru, said: ‘It is our pleasure at AIB to work with LAAC in its efforts to organise events that will impart knowledge that can drive aviation development and growth.

‘Nigerian aviation industry will gain traction when industry players, professionals and policy makers among others exchange ideas and discuss pertinent issues that can add value to this critical industry,’ Olateru said.

The 25th Conference and Awards 2021 is expected to be attended by over 250 aviation industry professionals, physically and virtually, cutting across the aviation agencies, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers and captains of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

