Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Rivers State governor and founder, PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Peter Odili, has declared the first graduates of the institution will make a difference in the labour market.

Odili stated this yesterday, during the first Founders’ Day inter-denominational thanksgiving service at the University campus, Port Harcourt.

He said: “The first graduates of this university will make a difference and break the market in medical sciences, by the special grace of God.”

The former governor said people should not see him and his wife, Justice Mary, as founders of PAMO University, saying all credit should be given to God, the original owner.

“As long as we are concerned, God is the founder of this university. This university stands on a hallowed ground; and whatever you are doing on hallowed ground, you should fear God,” he said.

Odili said people should be humbled by whatever possession they have, noting that every gift comes from God.

“Everything we have, whatever we have is a gift from God. And our consciousness is to the fact that everything we have is a gift from God to make us humble.

“This university is a gift from God. The founder of this university is the Great God. As far as Peter and Mary Odili are concerned, God is the Founder of this university,” he said.