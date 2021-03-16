Nigeria’s foremost sports marketing outfit, Pamodzi and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have congratulated President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick on his election into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Executive Council.

Mike Itemuagbor, Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi said in a statement that Pinnick’s election is a reward for his hard work and dedication to the development of football in Nigeria and the African continent.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate Amaju Pinnick on his well deserved election. The manner of his victory shows his popularity among his colleagues in the Confederation of African Football executive council and congress.’’

‘’At Pamodzi we are not surprised by the giant leap Pinnick has made since the beginning of the last decade, rising from being the Chairman of Delta State Football Association and later Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission in 2010 before his election as President of Nigeria Football Federation and later one of CAF’s Vice Presidents.

Similarly, SWAN in a statement said Pinnick’s election on his well deserved.

SWAN is further thrilled that the NFF President was so popular among the world football family that he overwhelmingly defeated his rival and the incumbent, Walter Nyamilamdu of Malawi by 43 to 8 votes.