Pan-African cloud digital service provider, inq., formerly Synergy Communications, has launched its operations into the Nigerian market.

The company said it extended its reach to Nigeria through the 100 percent acquisition of Vodacom Business Africa’s operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire.

Its Nigerian Managing Director, Valentine Chime, said of the deal: “This landmark transaction grows inq.’s regional footprint as a leading enterprise solutions provider to 12 cities in seven countries across Africa, including its existing operations in Botswana, Malawi and South Africa with an additional investment in Mozambique.

“Under the inq. banner the company will embark on the next phase of building a unified Pan-African cloud and digital service provider, bringing to market a very relevant suite of next generation technology solutions in the fields of Edge AI, SD-WAN/NFV and Cloud.”

Currently operating in 12 African cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Gaborone, Lusaka, Ndola, Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Abidjan and Johannesburg, the inq. team prides itself on global best practice methodologies customised to local customs in each of the 12 cities, covering different sectors like banking, oil and gas, FMCG, mining, health, real estate, IT, public sector and logistics.

“COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation, and inq. is perfectly positioned to deliver intelligent connectivity through seamless delivery of cloud and digital services and technologies to our clients. We are about simpler, seamless solutions,” Chime said.