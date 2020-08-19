Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

International organisation Pan African Youths Union has conferred the “2020 African Youths Role Model Award” on the Chairman, Jega Local Government Council, Kebbi State, Alhaji Shehu Mashal Jega.

The conferment of the award was contained in a letter signed by the Union’s Commissioner, Youths Political Participation in Africa, Amb Oladele John Nihi, on behalf of the President, Amb Tahina Juliana Ratovoson.

The Union has its Head Office in Taif, Khartoum, Sudan.

In the letter, made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, the Union stated that the award was conferred on Mashal in deep appreciation for his national, continental and global selfless and tireless leadership.

‘The award is in view of your National, Continental and Global selfless and tireless mentorship of Nigerian youths in particular and African Youths, in general.”

The Union urged the awardee to sustain his support, commitment, passion and belief in young people.