In a bid to encourage entrepreneurs in agribusiness, major stakeholders in the agriculture sector have expressed their desire to partner with Premier Agribusiness Academy on capacity building for business sustainability and profitability for startups.

The stakeholders which include Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Rome Business School, made this known during a leadership training organised by Premier Agribusiness Academy in Lagos, recently.

Speaking shortly after the training, the Director General of Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), Manzo Maigari, hinted that the agribusiness sector in Nigeria is not structured and developed enough and as a result, major decision makers in the sector will need to acquire efficient leadership tools like those taught at the academy’s organised trainings to enable them make decisions that will develop their businesses and most importantly help structure the sector.

Maigari, who applauded the quality of training and facilitators at the training, said: “I don’t think there is any other academy providing top level management training like this in the sector. Premier Agribusiness Academy has come in handy to fill a gap that no one has been able to identify, let alone meet. The Academy has created a niche for itself that nobody may be able to compete with both in terms of the quality of training and the trainer.”

Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State Chapter, Godwin Egbebe, who was a participant at the training, bared his mind on the initiative.

“I am happy that I attended this course because it is needed to bridge the gap between agriculture and business so that we can have a successful practice of agribusiness. A lot of people know how to bring the concept of science and business together; they only know agriculture but they are ignorant of the business aspect of it. I am particularly delighted to have been a part of this training because it has exposed me to better ways to manage my business and also convince other PAN members to partner with Premier Agribusiness Academy to learn world’s best management practices that will help them develop their businesses and agriculture in Nigeria,” said Egbebe.