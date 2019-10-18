The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), a pan-Igbo socio-cultural and political group, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for express approval of N10 billion for the repairs of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The President of NUF, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, gave the commendation on Friday in Enugu while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the benefit of the South-East leaders’ visit to Buhari on Thursday.

Chukwudum, however, urged President Buhari and South-East governors to ensure that competent contractor delivers the repair work of the runway and other repairs according to international standard.

“We commend President Buhari for this wonderful gesture.

“We call on the Federal Government to make sure that the money is used for what it is meant for and work must commence immediately so that it will be completed on time.

“We want real action on the repair work to assuage the annoyance of our people from the zone on the decay of transport infrastructure in the whole zone,’’ he said.

The NUF boss, however, called on the Federal Government to make sure that more international flights come into Enugu as it is in Lagos, Abuja and Kano International Airports.

“We also commend South-East governors, national assembly members, ministers, elders and religious fathers from the zone for the fruitful visit,’’ he said. (NAN)