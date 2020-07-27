The recent partnership between PAN Nigeria Limited and Higer Bus Company Limited of China, has gotten off the ground with the commencement of Higer bus production in the former’s plant located in the Kakuri area of Kaduna.

The models being produced in the plant are Higer H5C 16-seats, Higer H6C 19-seats and Higer Ambulance, even as the partnership also enables the delivery of buses for mass intra-city services.

Useful for mass transit, transportation of school children, and ambulance services, the vehicles started rolling off the assembly lines in December 2019.

Higer bus comes with features such as charging ports for all passengers/occupants, park-assist, rear camera, DVD/15’ LCD display for passengers as well as spacious leg and head room. Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicon resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 2kg fire extinguisher, automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, oxygen regulator, among others.

Commenting on the development, PAN Nigeria Managing Director, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, said, “PAN Nigeria has a long rich history in the production of quality vehicles in Nigeria, which have proved to be durable and high performing. Some of the station wagon ambulances that we produced as far back as the 1980s are still being operated by some hospitals in urban and rural communities throughout the country. The Higer Ambulance and transport buses will follow this proud tradition of durability and quality.”

Mohammed added, “With the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, hospitals and other health establishments, along with their doctors, nurses and other personnel, are currently going through trying times. There is a huge need today for many more ambulances to be supplied to this sector, and we are responding to this national challenge by opening up a new production line in our factory dedicated to producing these emergency medical vehicles.”

The company’s Head of Quality, Ojo Oladapo, remarked, “PAN Nigeria today has enough capacity to meet all the country’s need for ambulances, school buses and mass transit vehicles. The bulk of the interior fittings in the Higer bus are sourced locally from suppliers spread across the country. Our factory currently has an installed capacity to produce 45,000 vehicles in a year. Producing these vehicles locally will deepen productive activities, create important backward linkages, increase employment and preserve foreign exchange.

