PAN Nigeria Limited, one of the foremost auto manufacturing plants in the country, has donated food items to the people of Kaduna State, in support of the state government’s efforts to ease the hardships brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The items, comprising 60 bags of rice, 60 bags of beans and 100 cartons of noodles, were presented in Kaduna recently by the company’s Head of Human Resources, Nazif Rufai, and Head of Corporate Communications, Oladeji Bamidele.

The gift items were received at Gen. Hassan Katsina House, by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Muhammad Bashir, who represented the Secretary to the State Government, MalamBalarabe Abbas Lawal.

While receiving the items on behalf of Kaduna State Government, Muhammad Bashir said, “PAN Nigeria Limited has done well by this benevolence and kind gesture. PAN Nigeria has been a leading corporate stakeholder in Kaduna State for several decades now, and we truly appreciate this donation which is a mark of its strong association with the state.”

Nazif who represented the Managing Director of the auto company, Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, said that, “We acknowledge the great efforts of the state government in providing appropriate medicare and relief to its people during this global health challenge, and we commend the administration of MalamNasir El-Rufai for this. Kaduna has been a wonderful home for PAN Nigeria Limited from the inception of the company in 1972 till date, and we shall strive to remain a responsible corporate citizen towards the government and good people of the state.”

The gesture by PAN Nigeria was part of its corporate social responsibility.