By Moses Akaigwe

PAN Nigeria Limited recently hosted participants in the Air Force War College programme at its plant in Kaduna.

The visit to Nigeria’s foremost automobile manufacturing plant was part of the institution’s training programmes on national security, defence architecture and inter-agency cooperation.

The programme, which involved tours to institutions of strategic relevance to the nation, was led by Air Vice Marshal I.T. Ali, the commandant of the college.

PAN Nigeria was selected as one of the key institutions to be studied due to the importance of its industry to national development and employment.

In her welcome address to the visitors, the acting managing director of PAN, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, stated that despite various challenges confronting manufacturers in the country, the management of PAN has continued to invest in critical areas that mean much to users of the company’s product range as a way of sustaining its operations.

She listed some of the challenges as rising foreign exchange rates and shortages, insecurity and contracting purchasing power, even as she identified the critical areas PAN has been investing in, to include deepening customers service and aftersales support.

In his remarks, AVM Ali acknowledged the role PAN has played over the years in rolling out products that meet local and international quality standards.

The commandant further remarked that the college was ready to collaborate with PAN in technology, especially in knowledge-sharing.

He urged PAN Nigeria to ensure product quality sustainability while assuring the company of support and patronage.

The event ended with a guided tour of the PAN Learning Centre facility and the industrial assembly plants.

PAN Nigeria Limited assembles Higer buses and ambulances, Chery vehicles as well as Peugeot cars.