By Moses Akaigwe

One of Nigeria’s foremost multi-brand auto makers, PAN Nigeria Limited, has launched a virtual auto showroom for the display of Higer brand of vehicles.

PAN said in a statement that the virtual showroom would help customers gain insight on the company’s newest products, the Higer H5C 16-seater bus, Higer H6C 19-seater bus, and the Higer Ambulance, from the comfort of their homes.

The company said in the statement that the platform would also provide a responsive opportunity to customers to discover the unique features of the Higer bus range while remaining safe in their homes in these Covid-19 times.

Explaining that the virtual showroom could be accessed by simply visiting HYPERLINK “http://www.pannigeria.com/showroom/higer-bus/virtualtour” the PAN Nigeria website through smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers, the Acting Managing Director of PAN, Taiwo Oluleye, added that customers could explore the design, features, capabilities, and technical details of each variant of the Higer bus.

“Through the virtual showroom, we are bringing the experience of a real PAN showroom by way of virtual reality to our customers,” Oluleye said. “That way, they can explore all the unique features, capabilities, and technical details of all the Higer buses without stepping out of their homes.”

The Higer buses and Higer Ambulance can be optimally used for mass transit, and ambulance services. In addition to having spacious legs and head room, the buses are equipped with USB charging ports for all passengers/occupants. All the vehicles also have park-assist feature, rear camera, and DVD/15’ LCD Display.

Additionally, the Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicone resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 2kg fire extinguisher, automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, oxygen regulator, and other features.

PAN Nigeria is a multi-brand manufacturing company, assembling a diversified range of vehicles, ranging from family sedans, SUVs, to utility pick-ups and light commercial vehicles, including the Higer buses.