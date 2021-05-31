Nigeria’s premier automaker, PAN Nigeria Limited, Kaduna, has been awarded the Best New Auto Entrant in the Commercial Vehicle category for its Higer bus/ambulance offering.

The award ceremony was part of the activities that marked Transport Day’s eighth Nigeria Annual Transport lecture, exhibition, and award, with the theme: “Improving Nigeria’s Transportation Systems, the Way Forward,” which held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, recently.

The award was received by the general manager, Planning and Strategy, Bawo Omagbitse, on behalf of the acting managing director, Ms Taiwo Oluleye.

PAN Nigeria Limited, in partnership with China’s Higer Bus Company Limited, commenced the local production of two models of the Higer bus in its plant in Kaduna two years ago.

PAN Nigeria is one of the country’s foremost multi-brand automobile manufacturers and assemblers, while Higer Bus Company, established in 1998, is China’s leading exporter of buses and coaches, whose vehicles are available in more than 100 countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and America.

The models produced in Nigeria are Higer H5C 16-seats, Higer H6C 19-seats and Higer Ambulance. The vehicles which are used for mass transit, transportation of school children, and ambulance services rolled off the company’s assembly lines in Kaduna in December 2019.

The Higer Bus comes with features such as charging ports for all passengers, park-assist, rear camera, DVD/15’ LCD Display for passengers, as well as spacious leg and head room.

In addition, the Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicon resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 2kg fire extinguisher, automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, oxygen regulator, among others.

In her message on the award, the Acting Managing Director expressed her appreciation for the award from the Transport Day Publishers. She further stated,“This award is an affirmation of PAN Nigeria’s commitment to the delivery of reliable vehicles that surpass customer’s expectation”.

Oluleye assured that PAN Nigeria has sufficient capacity to meet the country’s need for ambulances, school buses and mass transit vehicles