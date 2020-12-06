Stories Moses Akaigwe

One of Nigeria’s multi-brand automobile assemblers, PAN Nigeria Limited, last week partnered with the Keffi Polo Ranch to support the 2020 Keffi Polo Tournament which, this year, anchored its theme on education.

The company also unveiled yesterday at the six-day tournament the newest vehicle models from its Kaduna plant

A statement from PAN Nigeria said the company decided to go into the partnership as it believed in education and the noble sport of polo, known for its equestrian mastery and skillful sportsmanship.

The auto maker said the focus of the event aligned with the company’s vision and mission “To be leader in the Nigerian Automobile industry driven by superior technology.”

Some of the vehicles PAN Nigeria unveiled at the polo tournament included the Higer H5C 16-seater bus, the Higer H6C 19-seater bus, and the Higer Ambulance.

Guests at the tourney were informed that the vehicles, which can be optimally used for mass transit, as school buses, and for ambulance services, started rolling off the company’s assembly lines in Kaduna in December 2019.

In addition to having spacious leg and head room, the buses are equipped with features such as USB charging ports for all passengers/occupants, park-assist, rear camera, and DVD/15’ LCD display.

The Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicon resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, and digital thermometer.

The ambulance also flaunts 2kg fire extinguisher. automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, and oxygen regulator, among others.