The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has renewed the ISO 9001: 2015 certification of PAN Nigeria’s Quality Management System (QMS) following a successful audit of its operations.

Presenting the ISO 9001: 2015 certificate to PAN at the SON office in Lagos, the Deputy Director, Management Systems Certification, Richard Adewumi, commended PAN Nigeria for remaining consistent through the years.

Adewumi, an engineer said this about one of the country’s foremost multi-brand automobile assemblers: “We are happy PAN is still producing reliable vehicles in Nigeria. The plant is very qualified for recertification having met the required standards.”

Responding, the Acting Managing Director, PAN Nigeria, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, said the auto maker is totally committed to the production and delivery of quality vehicles as well as services that meet and exceed the expectations of its customers while keeping to best practices and standards.

PAN’s principal activity is the assembly, production and marketing of varied brands of vehicles, including a broad range of Peugeot and Higer vehicles.

Local assembly by the company witnessed growth in the 80’s and 90’s, riding on popular models like the Peugeot 404, 504 and 505, and in more recent history, the 406 and 307. In July 2014, the 301 was launched, followed by the 508 in December 2015.

The Acting Managing Director assured that with a vision to evolve as the most responsive and endearing motor assembly company, PAN Nigeria would continue to exploit opportunities within the local market to improve content, value addition and competitiveness.