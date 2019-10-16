The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), on Wednesday, took its one egg per day campaign to government schools in Mararaba, Nasarawa State to sensitise children on the need to consume egg instead of snacks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 3,000 eggs were distributed to the students and pupils during the campaign.

This is coming against the backdrop of the world egg day marked on Oct. 11.

Mr Lawson Okafor, the chairman, PAN of the state chapter, called on the students to inform their parents on the need to give them one egg per day. According to him, most parents are ignorant of the value of egg and instead they buy junks as snacks for them to eat. He stated that egg was most valuable than meat pie, adding that parents should learn the significance of egg for their children in order to help them grow well.

Dr Boje Egboja, the PAN Coordinator, said that the distribution of eggs to the student was part of the activities to mark the world egg day.

She said that it was to tell the children the importance of egg in their system, adding that egg consumption would help their growth and also boost their immunity.

She added that it would also help to aid their intelligence quotient and save the children the hurdle of having to visit the hospital often, as it would improve their health status.

Also, Mr Peter Angbashim, the Principal of GSS, one of the schools, lauded the gesture, adding that egg consumption was imperative to the children’s growth.

He noted that though, the school was yet to benefit from the social intervention programme of the Federal Government through school feeding, he had no doubt that the school would soon benefit.

The principal said that the state was involved in the school feeding programme but it had been in batches and the school hoped to be part of the next batch.

Some of the students, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria, lauded PAN, stating that such move would encourage them to consume egg.

Abdulqudus Sodiq, a primary six pupil, said that he had learnt that egg was valuable to health to aid their growth, keep them fresh and make them strong.

Also, according to one of the students, Gloria, egg contains some vital nutients that can boost immunity. (NAN)