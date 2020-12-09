From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) on Wednesday hinted on its readiness to commence two shifts of Peugeot brand production lines in June 2021.

Acting Managing Director of the automobile giant, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, disclosed this during the graduation of 2019/2020 batch trainees of Modern Auto Maintenance Techniques at the PAN Learning Centre, Kaduna.

According to him, the commencement of the two shifts production would lead to the employment of more skilled manpower thereby reducing unemployment statistics on the country.