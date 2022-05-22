By Christy Anyanwu

The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) lived up to its billing as a glamorous event, where beauty, finesse and panache on full display all through the week it lasted.

From the opening Gala Night on Saturday, May 8 to the grand finale on May 14th, Who’s Who and creme de la creme of the society and entertainment and fashion world celebrities revelled in the joy of the stretched out occasion.

The diversity of African creativity was showcased on the cultural/food day and the first ever AMVCA runway show.

The grand finale held at the Eko Hotels & Suites featured dramatic, fairy tale and weird outfits worn by celebrity guests to the event. Feast your eyes on the visuals.