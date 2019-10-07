Zika Bobby

Poised to boost its after-sales support capacity, Panasonic Middle East and Africa Division along with its Nigeria partner, Panaserv Nigeria Limited, promoters of the Panasonic brand of electronics in Nigeria recently organized a special training programme in Lagos and Enugu for its key technical staff, channel partners and freelance technicians and engineers on air conditioners installation and repairs

The training, which took place last month in Lagos and Enugu was facilitated by delegates and engineers from Panasonic Japan, Malaysia Factory and the UAE as major resource persons in conjunction with the best of the company’s core technical staff in all the Panaserv service centres located in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

Speaking on the rationale behind the training, Chief trainer from Panasonic, Premsankar Vijayan, said delivering skill enhancement for all technical partners is an activity that is ingrained in the culture of the organization, noting that the company would continue to empower more technicians with requisite skills.

Vijayan said the training would deepen the pool of well-trained technicians that would not only assist the company in offering after-sale services to its customers but also help to bridge the technical skills gap in Nigeria.

“Panasonic believes in complementing our superior product quality with excellent customer service delivery. That is why training and re-training of our staff is an important part of our process,” he said.

He said over the years, the company has continued to demonstrate its commitment to full scale customer service with a growing number of sales and service centres all of which enjoy the support of the Panasonic Corporation of Japan with supplies of genuine spares, the latest diagnostic equipment and technical assistance in continuous training.