Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) and its Nigerian Company, Panasonic Marketing and Services Nigeria Limited (PMSNL) has announced the launch of the brand’s new breakthrough Nanoe™X air conditioners. Nanoe™X Technology was certified by Texcell, a global contract research organisation for its inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Texcell verified 91.4 per cent of the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus in the space of 6.7m3 in 8 hours.

In September 2020, Panasonic verified, in collaboration with Texcell, the inhibitory effect of the nanoe™X Technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on the novel coronavirus in a small test space of 45L using the Nanoe™X generator.

For further investigation, Panasonic challenged to test using the air conditioner with Nanoe™X in a larger test space.

Even with the more challenging test parameters, Texcell has now certified that the Panasonic Air Conditioner with nanoe™X Technology has 91.4 per cent inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus in the actual space of 6.7m3 in 8 hours. This testing was carried out in a closed laboratory environment and was not designed to assess its efficacy in uncontrolled living spaces.

The nanoe™X technology is unique to Panasonic that collects invisible moisture in the air and applies a high voltage to it to produce “hydroxyl radicals contained in water”. Hydroxyl radicals inhibit the growth of pollutants such as bacteria and viruses. They are characterized by being strongly oxidative and highly reactive but normally have a short life span. Contained in tiny water particles, nanoe™X has a long lifespan and can spread over long distances.