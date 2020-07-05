Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Niger Delta ex-militants under the auspices of the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) have demanded the immediate implementation of the agreement the Federal Government had with leaders of the region.

It warned that the failure of the government to respect the agreement it had with Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) would trigger renewed hostilities in the region.

According to them the delay in the implementation had stalled peaceful resolution of the myriad of problems facing the region.

A statement signed by ‘General’ Izon Ebi, on behalf of the group, urged the Federal Government to revisit the 16-point agenda tabled by the elders or risk another major crisis in the region that may cripple the fragile economy.

They also stated that they are in total support of the call of the Gbaramatu kingdom for the Federal Government to keep to the letters of their agreement.

The militants in the statement made available to our correspondent in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, lamented the abysmal role of state and federal legislators, governors and those from the region elected to positions of authority in meeting the expectation of the people.

They condemned the continued harassment of ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, in spite of his role in the Federal Government amnesty and return of peace to the Niger Delta region.